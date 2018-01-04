Shoplifting report at Grass Valley pharmacy leads to drug arrests

Grass Valley police said they found over 2½ ounces of suspected methamphetamine and almost a half ounce of heroin after responding to a shoplifting report at Rite Aid.

Dannielle Marie Norton, 28, and Gregory James Woodward, 33, each face four felony drug charges. Norton faces additional charges of driving on a suspended license and shoplifting. Woodward also faces a violation of his post-release community supervision, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The shoplifting report, which led to the discovery of suspected drugs in Norton's car, happened around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the Sutton Way Rite Aid and learned that the suspect fled in a maroon Hyundai Elantra. Police found the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, with Norton driving and Woodward as her passenger, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"She matched the description of the suspect in the shoplifting," he added.

Officers recognized Woodward, knowing he was wanted for an unrelated violation. They arrested him and then searched the vehicle, finding the suspected meth and heroin, Matteoni said.

"A large amount of narcotics in the vehicle, as well as prescription medicine, glass methamphetamine pipes," the lieutenant said.

Police then arrested Norton, Matteoni said.

Norton remained Thursday in jail under $39,000 in bond. Woodward had no bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.