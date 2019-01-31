Shoplifting in Grass Valley leads police to find altered gun

The Derringer fell from the suspect's waistband during a search for a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Grass Valley police say Robert Hershel Alexander Forbes, 43, had run from the Glenbrook Basin CVS moments before with the stolen bottle. A nearby officer quickly found Forbes, along with the gun and then the alcohol.

And then the officer discovered Forbes has a gang affiliation, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

"He is a validated gang member from his past," he added.

Forbes faces charges of ex-felon with a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, altering a firearm's ID mark, participating in a criminal street gang and shoplifting. Arrested early Thursday, Forbes remained held that day on $50,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Blakemore, the arrest happened after a CVS employee approached an officer late Wednesday in the business' parking lot. The employee said a man had stolen some alcohol and ran behind the building.

The officer went behind the business and found three men, one of them Forbes. The employee identified Forbes as the suspect, and the officer then searched him, Blakemore said.

"During the search it was determined that Mr. Forbes was carrying a Derringer firearm in his waistband," he added.

Blakemore said Forbes' criminal history forbids him from possessing a firearm, which also had its serial number ground off.

One of the other two men behind the business pointed to the Jack Daniels' bottle, which was recovered. Those men face no charges, Blakemore said.

