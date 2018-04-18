Sheriff: Kings Beach man killed in skiing incident at Alpine Meadows

A Kings Beach man died after he lost control and crashed while skiing a steep run at Alpine Meadows Tuesday.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Jeffrey R. Pearlstein was skiing in the "Keyhole" area at Alpine Meadows around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He was on a steep run and lost control.

First responders initiated CPR but Pearlstein was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearlstein was wearing a helmet, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. In a statement Tuesday the resort extended condolences to Pearlstein's family and friends.

"On behalf of everyone at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the young man's family and friends. We hold them closely in our thoughts and prayers."

The sheriff's office issued the following safety reminder for all late-season skiers and riders:

Recommended Stories For You

"Skiing is inherently dangerous, and we would like to remind late-season skiers to wear a helmet, ski with a buddy, and ski within your skill level," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Ski patrol, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and sheriff deputies responded to the incident.

— This story was originally published by the Truckee Sun.