Shannon Moon announces endorsements for Nevada County sheriff

A number of retired law enforcement leaders have endorsed Shannan Moon for Nevada County sheriff, a Monday release states.

Former Sheriff Paul Rankin, retired Undersheriff Bill Mullis, retired Capts. Ron Smith, Lee Osborne, Richard Mooers, Bob Hammill, and retired Chief of the Nevada City Police Department Jim Moon, Shannan Moon's father, support her candidacy, according to the release.

"As a retired Captain with experience in operations, administration, and corrections and knowledge of all three candidates, I unequivocally endorse Shannan Moon as the only candidate with the necessary training and experience to lead the Nevada County Sheriff's Office into the 21st century," Osborne states.

Moon is running against former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster and sheriff's Executive Lt. Bill Smethers.