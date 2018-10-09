Seven Hills fifth-graders scare up a fundraiser
October 9, 2018
Seven Hills School children took part in the 12th year of the scarecrow fundraising project.
The fifth-graders made the scarecrows with the help of donated items. Proceeds from the sale goes toward helping provide livestock for those in need through the Heifer International Project.
Giving an animal is like giving someone a small business, providing wool, milk, eggs and more, according to the organization's website.
Animal donations can provide families a hand up, increasing access to medicine, school, food and a sustainable livelihood.
For more information visit http://www.heifer.org.
