Service with a smile: Military background helps Grass Valley dentist serve patients

The best part of Dr. Timothy Snyder's day is when he sees someone break into a smile. Some patients haven't smiled in years, he said, as chronic pain, oral, or dental problems may have gone untreated for far too long.

"Some people spend years being self-conscious of their smile — your teeth have a great deal to do with your self esteem," he said. "I love when treatment is complete and a patient can feel comfortable smiling again."

Board certified in oral and maxillofacial surgery and dental anesthesia, Snyder brings impressive training to his Grass Valley practice, Sierra OMS. Not only is he a dentist and an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, he's also a physician.

While an officer in the United States Army at Winn Army Hospital in Fort Stewart, Georgia, Snyder served as chief of the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery. It was there that he was confronted with his most challenging cases — cases that he says gave him some of the best training in the field.

"Most of my patients were coming back from Iraq or Afghanistan with severe injuries — I did a lot of facial reconstructions from IED explosions, combat wounds and gunshot wounds to the face," he said. "Unfortunately, these cases were all too routine, but they did give me a depth of experience that you can't find in the civilian world."

Snyder and his staff are Advanced Cardiac Life Support and CPR certified. There is a full-time paramedic on staff who starts IVs and assists Snyder during surgery. CT scans, which are relatively low in radiation, are available for diagnostic purposes and give the doctor a three-dimensional tool. Digital scans eliminate the need for those bulky goop-filled impression trays. Procedures performed at Sierra OMS include dental implants, bone grafting, facial trauma reconstruction, jaw surgery, TMJ disorders, sleep apnea, cleft lip and palate issues, non-removable dentures, wisdom teeth removal and more.

Well aware that costs can be a challenge for many patients, Sierra OMS offers a variety of financing options and can bill most insurance companies.

"I and my staff take great pride in treating our patients the way we would want to be treated," said Snyder. "That includes providing the best treatment possible. We love to share knowledge and educate our patients on their treatment options. Each patient has a treatment plan that is tailored specifically to their needs."

When Snyder is not in his office, he spends much of his free time snowboarding in the high Sierra or kite surfing near Sherman Island on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. He has two children — Calvin, who is working on his Ph.D. at the University of Washington, and Andriana, who is a junior at the University of California, Davis.

Despite more than two decades of professional experience under his belt, Snyder's passion for his work doesn't seem to have waned.

"It's extremely rewarding to help people get out of pain, improve their self esteem and see them go on to enjoy their life to the fullest," he said. "At the same time I get to work with my hands and fulfill my artistic side. I truly love what I do."

