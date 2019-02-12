Series of storms raises flood concerns for Nevada County

Plenty of snow at higher elevations, coupled with a series of warmer, wetter storms that could bring up to 7 1/2 inches of rain to Grass Valley over the next few days, has raised flood concerns.

A strong storm along the coast was slated to hit Nevada County by Tuesday evening, with more precipitation overnight, said a National Weather Service press release. The weather service was predicting rain in the valley becoming more widespread into Wednesday with moderate to heavy snow in the mountains. Significant mountain travel impacts were possible from heavy snow and gusty mountain winds.

The forecast remained changeable, particularly with the snow levels, which is typical for atmospheric river events, a weather service forecaster said Tuesday afternoon.

Snow levels are expected to rise rapidly by Wednesday afternoon, rising above pass levels by evening. The weather service issued a flood watch advisory from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon and is predicting 5 to 7 1/2 inches of rain in the Grass Valley area through Thursday, with moderate to occasionally heavy rain Wednesday and possible small stream flooding. Additional waves of precipitation could impact the region late this week into the weekend, and moderate river rises are expected starting mid-week.

Wind gusts Wednesday and Thursday could also complicate matters, with gusts of up to 35 mph predicted in the Grass Valley area.

Nevada County won't see sunny skies before Monday, according to the forecast.

Rain is predicted Wednesday with the temperature falling to around 36 degrees in Grass Valley by 11 a.m. More rain is predicted for Thursday and could be heavy at times. That rain could turn to snow showers Thursday night, but with little or no snow accumulation expected at lower elevations. Mixed rain and snow showers will continue Friday, tapering off slightly on Saturday and then returning Sunday with a low overnight of 27 degrees in Grass Valley, according to the weather service.

Monday is predicted to be sunny, however, with a high near 45.

