Sentencing set for next week in child sex case of Nevada City man

A Nevada City man accused of having sex with a minor has pleaded no contest to the charge and is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 26, authorities said.

Michael Hari Das Kawa, 38 years old when he was arrested last summer, pleaded no contest in December to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who's over three years younger than him. His plea agreement calls for a sentence of 16 months, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson and reports stated.

"I feel, under the circumstances, it's a fair resolution, with the focus on the fact that he entered a plea before the preliminary hearing," Wilson said.

Preliminary hearings often include multiple witnesses testifying before a judge, who then determines if enough probable cause exists to advance the case toward trial. They can last hours or days.

Charges of oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object, levied when Kawa arrested in July, will be dropped, Wilson and reports stated.

Kawa isn't required to register as a sex offender.

The Nevada County Public Defender's Office, which represents Kawa, couldn't be reached for comment.

Authorities said Kawa committed the act in 2016. A family friend told law enforcement, which led to Kawa's arrest.

