Sentencing in Layla Callahan kidnap case postponed

Sentencing in a kidnapping case was postponed Friday after new information regarding the alleged victim reportedly came to light.

24-year-old Layla Rain Callahan had pleaded no contest to one felony count of kidnapping, with charges of false imprisonment and robbery to be dismissed.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger has said she would likely sentence Callahan to probation, regardless of whether she pleaded or was convicted at trial.

But on Friday, Callahan's defense attorney, Zenia Gilg, asked to defer sentencing, with a hearing set on April 15

New information has come to light regarding the activities of the victim in the case, Christopher Ross, she said. Gilg indicated she is considering options including asking for less stringent probation terms or possibly withdrawing Callahan's plea.

Authorities had accused Callahan and David Munoz, 27, of holding Ross, a former boyfriend of Callahan's, over a drug debt in February 2017. Munoz pleaded no contest in October 2018 to second-degree robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment. Heidelberger sentenced him to five years' probation.

Ross was recently arrested, just a week after Callahan accepted the plea agreement. He was reportedly detained after a bystander spotted him driving erratically, and a subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered an open syringe, a loaded 40-caliber Glock and a matching magazine.

Ross, 33, of Grass Valley, faces a felony charge of possession of a large capacity magazine as well as misdemeanor counts of having a loaded firearm in public and driving on a suspended license. He had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on several misdemeanor cases involving driving under the influence, driving without a license and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

