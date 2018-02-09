Sentencing delayed for man in Hot Spot Smoke Shop case
February 9, 2018
Sentencing delayed in smoke shop robbery
A Nevada County judge on Friday delayed sentencing for one of three men involved in the Hot Spot Smoke Shop robbery.
Anthony Richard Vicente, 32, is now scheduled for a March 23 sentencing after his defense attorney said he needed more time to examine documents and contact witnesses.
Vicente, who pleaded guilty in December to robbery, possession of a firearm and two counts of vehicle theft, is linked by authorities to the January 2017 hold-up of the Grass Valley smoke shop.
His two codefendants — James Edwin Sandoval, 34, and Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 32 — pleaded no contest last month. Their sentencings are scheduled for Feb. 26 and April 6, respectively.
— Alan Riquelmy,
staff writer
