Senior firewood program starts Saturday in Nevada County

The Gold Country Community Services Senior Firewood Program will begin its 2018 distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Future distribution days are scheduled for Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.

The program provides firewood to low income, elderly residents who need help staying warm in the colder months. Potential recipients must be a western Nevada County resident over the age of 65 with low income living alone or with another age-eligible senior.

The event is made possible by a team of volunteers who cut, split, and deliver the wood to those in need.

Gold Country Community Services accepts donations of firewood and can provide a limited amount of wood at a reduced cost for those who qualify.

Those who are interested in volunteering for the Senior Firewood Program or who are seeking additional information can call Nicole at 530-615-4541 or email Gold Country Community Services at info@goldcountryservices.org.