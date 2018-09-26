Senate judiciary hearings to be broadcast locally at 105.7 FM
September 26, 2018
KVMR Radio's new second signal — The Bridge at 105.7 FM — will broadcast live today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and Christine Blasey Ford's testimony against him.
The new 105.7 FM radio signal can be heard throughout much of western Nevada County and some surrounding areas. The Bridge coverage of the hearings will feature live reports from National Public Radio and the Pacifica Radio Network, beginning at 7 a.m. when the hearings are scheduled to start. The 105.7 signal just recently began broadcast service.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County couple facing animal cruelty charge back in jail
- UPDATE: Police say Old Tunnel Road death likely accidental
- Grass Valley hotel proposed for Glenbrook Basin makes comeback
- ‘We have your back’: Nevada County residents rally behind Blasey Ford
- One arrested, thousands of marijuana plants seized on San Juan Ridge
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County couple facing animal cruelty charge back in jail
- UPDATE: Police say Old Tunnel Road death likely accidental
- Nevada County sheriff: Suspect said he forgot about having drugs on him
- Grass Valley hotel proposed for Glenbrook Basin makes comeback
- ‘We have your back’: Nevada County residents rally behind Blasey Ford