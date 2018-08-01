Seminar set for landlord, tenant rights put on by Nevada County Superior Court Law Library

A seminar presented by attorney's Kathy Lindsay and Larry Montgomery is set for noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Nevada County Superior Court Law Library, 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

The event is open to attorneys and the general public and will go over topics including how to pick a good tenant, how to be a successful applicant, rental agreements, deposits and many more.

Cost is $30 for attorneys (One hour of Minimum Continuing Legal Education will be credited) or $15 for members of the public.

Organizers ask those interested to arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete the registration. For more information, call 530-265-7161 or email law.library@nccourt.net.

Source: Nevada County Superior Court