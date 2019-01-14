Seminar in Nevada City to address true consent in a #MeToo era

When: 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 18 and 25, as well as Feb. 1 and 8

In the age of #MeToo, have the rules changed?

How do couples achieve honest consent and still flirt? What does romance look like now? When is it OK to kiss her?

Veronica Monet and Schuyler Bright are hoping to elevate the #MeToo conversation by offering a mixed gender workshop that examines the nature of true consent from the perspective of both men and women.

The four-week workshop, entitled, "Love, Lust and Romance in the age of #MeToo," goes beyond the often-polarizing topic to dig deep into the reasons why consent continues to be a challenge among those who are dating, flirting, or — as Monet puts it — "having a heart connection."

"We're not talking about the Harvey Weinsteins of the world — they're rapists," said Monet. "This is about women who may not be effectively communicating a 'no' to someone they don't want to lose a connection with. This is about how to say no and setting boundaries while still creating a heart connection."

The idea for the workshop evolved when Monet and Bright saw how little women and men were actually communicating on this topic to each other, which appeared to feed further polarization. They came to the determination there is a clear need for both men and women to develop a new language of consent that leaves both feeling empowered, safe and respected.

SHAMING DOESN'T HELP

"There is a tendency for the shame to be transferred to the men," said Monet. "I understand that impulse, but it doesn't create a path forward. We need accountability, responsibility and a solid definition of consent in a way that doesn't heap shame on anyone's head. Shame tends to cause re-perpetration."

Many well-meaning men are experiencing fear and withdrawing for fear of unwittingly overstepping boundaries, said Monet, which is why a mixed gender workshop is so powerful. Specific tools and topics include: "Communication that creates connection and empathy even when the answer is no;" "Ways to access the wisdom of rage while refraining from negative behaviors;" "Steps to reclaiming sexual joy and wholeness;" "Yoga techniques for healing trauma" and more.

MIND AND BODY HEALING

While Monet will focus on concepts, language and role plays, Bright will bring conclude each session with "yoga for trauma recovery," which is designed to help ground each participant and aid them in feeling safe in the group. When it comes to healing from trauma, too often the body itself gets left out of the process, said Monet, thereby overlooking a key element in recovery.

Bright is a certified yoga therapist and sexual assault and domestic violence counselor. She has created programs at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, Sierra Nevada Children's Services, the Sierra County Drug Court and Community Beyond Violence.

Monet is a certified sexologist, anger specialist and relationship coach. She has personally overcome incest, rape, violence and abuse, she is committed to helping others "own their personal and erotic empowerment."

AN EVOLVING DIALOGUE

We don't claim to have all the answers — we want each participant to help this conversation evolve," said Monet. "Each person will undoubtedly bring something to the workshop. For most of the mainstream, the #MeToo topic has become pretty polarized. I'm looking forward to getting men and women in the same room to talk about how this has impacted their relationships. This is a revolutionary step."

