 See’s Candy now on sale at Nevada City Chamber | TheUnion.com

See’s Candy now on sale at Nevada City Chamber

Submitted to The Union

Delicious See's Candy is now available at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, located at 132 Main St. One and two pound boxes, peanut brittle and other novelties are on hand. Also available are See's famous suckers and candy bars. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call 530-265-2692 for information. Proceeds go toward helping the Chamber with tourists and special events.

