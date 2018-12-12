See’s Candy now on sale at Nevada City Chamber
December 12, 2018
Delicious See's Candy is now available at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, located at 132 Main St. One and two pound boxes, peanut brittle and other novelties are on hand. Also available are See's famous suckers and candy bars. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call 530-265-2692 for information. Proceeds go toward helping the Chamber with tourists and special events.
