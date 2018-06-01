Second suspect arrested in Grass Valley in connection with murder of Vietnam vet

Nevada County Sheriff's detectives on Friday arrested a second man in the murder of Vietnam veteran Stan Norman, who went missing the night of April 14.

The last man to spend time with Norman, Sean Danielle Bryant, had been arrested late last week on charges of murder and torture.

On Friday, detectives served a search warrant at Bryant's "office," a garage in the 400 block of South Auburn Street behind the Stagecoach Motel.

They were looking for the second suspect, Michael Tyrone McCauley, and arrested him after re-interviewing him, said Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Jakobs.

"Based on the evidence and the witness statements we've taken, we felt that his level of participation in the murder warranted his arrest," Jakobs said.

McCauley, 41, was charged with murder and is being held in county jail without bail. Jakobs said the Major Crimes Unit is not currently anticipating making any more arrests.

According to Jakobs, McCauley was present at the scene of the murder. He would not be more specific as to the level of McCauley's involvement, however, citing the active nature of the investigation.

Norman had been with friends to McGee's in Nevada City April 14, then reportedly went with Bryant to his "office" in Grass Valley.

Bryant's told investigators that he and Norman drank heavily into the early morning and that he passed out around sunrise. He said that when he woke up in the afternoon, Norman had left — but phone records reportedly showed the two men had left Grass Valley together.

Bryant was arrested on unrelated charges in mid-May after detectives served a search warrant on a Cascade Shores residence, as well as two other residences in Grass Valley. Human bones were located at the Cascade Shores property and are believed to be Norman's. Bryant was booked on the murder charge on May 27 and is facing life without parole.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.