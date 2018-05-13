Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby

Nevada County Sheriff's Major Crimes detectives have arrested a second suspect in the 2016 murder of Donald Mark Ormsby.

Schennal Christina Gomez, 39, had remained out of custody since the crime, while continued information and evidence was obtained, a release from the Sheriff's Office stated. Late Friday, she was located in Nevada City and has now also been charged with murder.

Earlier on Friday, detectives had served a "Ramey" warrant on Christopher Lee Bancroft, 28, in connection with Ormsby's death. A Ramey warrant is used when law enforcement officials think they have probable cause to arrest a suspect, but have not yet submitted the case to the District Attorney. They swear out an affidavit of probable cause to a judge and if the judge agrees, the warrant is issued.

Both suspects are being held without bail.

Bancroft had been a "person of interest" all along, but had been serving a prison sentence in Susanville on an unrelated robbery charge. He was scheduled to be released soon on that two-year sentence, however.

Ormsby's body was found in late June 2016 in the front yard of a Countrywood Lane home, partially covered by dirt and leaves. He had an apparent injury that led investigators to believe his death was a homicide.

Recommended Stories For You

Bancroft was linked to the homicide after he was located in Ormsby's vehicle, which had been reported as missing. He reportedly had been seen on video surveillance footage driving Ormsby's vehicle during a robbery in Auburn.

To contact reporter Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.