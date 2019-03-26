Second property tax installment due April 10 for Nevada County residents
March 26, 2019
The due date for the second installment of the 2018-19 secured tax bill is 5 p.m. April 10, according to a release.
For in-person payments, the tax collector's office is located on the second floor of the Rood Center at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays. Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector Tina M. Vernon warns that lines can be long on April 10, so plan accordingly.
An outside drive-up drop box is available in the parking lot of the Rood Center until 5 p.m. that day.
If sent by mail, payments must be received or show a postmark of April 10. If mailing close to the date, Vernon encourages a hand stamped timely postmark. If received late without a timely postmark, a 10 percent penalty plus a $10 cost will be added.
The address for mailing is P.O. Box 128, Nevada City, CA 95959-0128.
Payments can be made online at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill or by phone at 888-243-1366 up until 11:59 p.m. on April 10. Payers must have assessment numbers and amount due available. There is a 2.4 percent fee associated with credit card transactions and a 50-cent charge for electronic checks.
If you haven't received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector's website at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/365/My-Tax-Bill.
For Truckee residents, payments may be made in person April 1-3 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Truckee Sheriff Substation Building in Supervisor Richard Anderson's office located at 10879 Donner Pass Road, Suite A (enter at left side of building).
Source: Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector
