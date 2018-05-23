Seat belt enforcement to increase over holiday weekend

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a maximum enforcement period over Memorial Day weekend, according to a release.

Seat belt usage is the focus, which will run from 6 p.m. Friday, to midnight Monday. Officers will educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the state to ensure a safe holiday.

Officers will also be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

"It only takes two seconds to buckle up," said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. "Wearing a seat belt is such a simple task to keep you and your passengers safe. Remember, it is also the law."

About 70 percent of the vehicle occupants who died in CHP jurisdiction during the 2016 and 2017 Memorial Day weekend were not wearing seat belts. A total of 45 people died statewide in Memorial Day collisions in 2017; 39 during the period in 2016. During those same periods, there were 921 arrests in California for driving under the influence in 2017 and 1,065 in 2016.

Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers by placing them in age-appropriate restraint devices, whether a safety seat or booster seat. The law requires that children under age eight ride in the back seat and that a child under age two is secured in a rear-facing child passenger safety seat.

The CHP will also take part in the nationwide "Click It or Ticket" campaign led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that will emphasize seat belt use through June 3.

Source: California Highway Patrol