UPDATE: Missing Grass Valley woman found

UPDATE: Cloie Miller has contacted her mother and is safe and returning home as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL POST: Concerned friends — and law enforcement authorities — are searching for a Grass Valley woman who did not return home after going out to pick up wood Sunday afternoon.

Cloie Miller, 24, left her two daughters at her mother's home, where they have been staying, at about 12:30 p.m.

According to her mother, Annie Heart, Miller had posted on a Facebook page looking for free firewood and was planning to go to the Dollar Store and meet someone with free firewood. If they flaked, Miller told her mother she was going to go to Parks Bar and gather some wood.

Miller has not been in contact with her mother or any of her friends since, Heart said.

This morning, Heart received a string of texts from Miller, apparently sent Sunday night, that indicated her vehicle had broken down and she was freezing.

"Mom IDK if you're getting any of these messages I wish you guys could come help me," one text read. Another stated she was trying to walk up a hill to get better reception. In what seems to be the last text sent, Miller told her mother that two men help jumpstart her car.

"It troubles me that two guys stopped to help her and that was it," Heart said of the texts from Miller. "She's so nice to everyone."

Heart said her daughter has taken off for a few days in the past and has been struggling lately.

"But she didn't take anything with her, and none of her friends have seen her or heard from her," Heart said.

Miller is 5 feet, 4 inches, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a ladies red flannel shirt, jeans, work boots and a black Placer County hat. She's driving a white four-door Dodge Durango and had her tan Chihuahua mix, Roscoe, with her.

Miller's friends have been sharing information on Facebook and have been searching for her in the Parks Bar area. A missing person report has been filed with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, which has issued a be-on-the-lookout advisory.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.