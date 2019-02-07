Search on for man missing off Banner Lava Cap since Monday

A search is underway for a man missing since Monday morning off Banner Lava Cap Road.

Joshua Nordyke, 37, was last seen when he left his mother's residence off Butterfly Drive in Nevada City after an argument around 11 a.m. Monday, friend Ryan Durham said.

Nordyke's mother, Renee Smith, figured he was just blowing off steam. But when he did not return Tuesday, she began contacting his friends and no one had heard from him, Durham said. Smith reported her son missing Tuesday afternoon. But because he was described as "transient," he was listed as voluntary missing/at risk, according to dispatch reports.

"He's not a transient, he lives in Redding," Durham said, adding that Nordyke had been in Nevada County for a few weeks visiting his mom and some friends.

Nordyke left without a phone and has not been in contact with anyone since Monday, Durham said. And the snow, and low temperatures, has his friends and family fearing the worst.

"We hope he's totally fine," Durham said Thursday morning.

Nordyke's friends have been out since Tuesday, looking for him along the Cascade Canal trail and in town.

"There are lots of trails back (where he went) between Gracie and Red Dog roads," Durham said. "We believe he might be around Red Dog and Banner Quaker Hill roads, toward Greenhorn, but that's just speculation."

Durham has been walking around, showing Nordyke's photo in Nevada City and even Cascade Shores, but no one has seen him.

Nordyke was last seen wearing a black and green jacket, a green plaid golf cap, jeans, hiking shoes, with a large black backpack. He has reddish hair and hazel eyes, with a handlebar mustache and a soul patch, about 6 foot tall and about 250 pounds. He has a skull and pirate tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone with information regarding Nordyke is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 530-265-1291.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.