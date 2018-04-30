Search for missing Nevada County veteran Stan Norman continues

For more information: Go to the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/groups/153336168838193/

There have been teams of volunteers scouring the highways and byways of Placer and Nevada counties on foot, by helicopter and using drones. Hundreds of flyers have been posted and dozens of leads followed up.

But there has been no sign of Stan Norman since the early morning hours of April 15.

Norman, a Vietnam veteran, has health issues and has been without his medication. His 2006 gunmetal gray Hummer adorned with Vietnam Veteran/Airborne stickers and with California plates, and his male apricot toy poodle, Koko, also are missing.

Norman attended a barbecue on April 14, then went with friends to McGee's in Nevada City. He was positively identified via surveillance video at Bonanza Market in Nevada City between 10:24 p.m. and 10:44 p.m. Saturday.

He reportedly went to another friend's house in the South Auburn and East Empire streets area in Grass Valley and spent the night. Those in attendance went to sleep some time around 4 a.m.

That was the last time anyone saw Norman, whose cell phone pinged off several cell phone towers along the Highway 174 corridor that morning, but the phone has not been turned on since then.

"We have looked (along) every possible route between Grass Valley, Lake of the Pines, Chicago Park and Colfax," said friend Kristen Condict Day, who organized a Facebook page devoted to finding Norman. "We have, with drones and on foot, searched all around Rollins Lake. We've covered this side of Placer County, our side of Nevada County. We've gone up Iowa Hill to Sugar Pine (reservoir), to Edwards Crossing and Malakoff Diggins, down to Auburn, even in Roseville."

Part of the problem, Day said, is the rugged terrain and the dense vegetation.

"We've had several sets of eyes on all these locations and just no sign, no nothing," she said.

Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Jakobs said that a Silver Alter has been issued for Norman and searches have been conducted by deputies on patrol as well.

"We have no leads," Jakobs said. "The tips we have received, there has been nothing promising … It's frustrating for the family — he's dropped off the face of the earth."

Family members have launched a GoFundMe to help fund the search and a reward. And Day has called for a meeting Wednesday night for those who have been searching or who want to join the search.

"One of the reasons is to get some input," Day said. "I want to re-group. With new information being sparse, we will go over what we know as of now."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.