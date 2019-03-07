Screening of ‘Angst,’ a film on teen anxiety comes to Nevada County

Those seeking help with anxiety or depression are encouraged to contact one of these organizations:

Anxiety can be debilitating, especially for teenagers. Experts say that's particularly true for today's teens.

According to data from the National Survey of Children's Health, there has been a 20 percent increase in diagnosed anxiety between 2007 and 2012. And schools in Nevada County are trying to stem the rising, distressing tide.

Beginning next week, the Nevada Joint Union High School District will be airing "Angst," a 56-minute film featuring teens and young adults suffering from anxiety, in addition to a number of mental health experts working to counteract the problem.

"I see more students with anxiety than I have in 32 years" of working in education, said Rose Murphy, Nevada Union High School guidance counselor.

Murphy, who has taken note of the "worry and fear" permeating students at the school, says there are a number of complications anxiety provides students, including issues with attendance, classroom achievement, and socializing with others.

Karla Aaron, a counselor at NU Tech and North Point Academy, is looking forward to the film's local screening so the community can become more conscientious of the problem.

In an email to The Union, Aaron said she wants the film "to create awareness and to provide our students, families, educators, and community knowledge of the resources that are available in Nevada County."

For all the concern about anxiety — and its associated malady, depression — the rise of both are hard to decipher for researchers, educators and counselors.

While many tie anxiety and depression to the rise of social media and information consumption online, there is little evidence that "screen time" alone is the cause of teen's woes. According to aVox report, many of the survey questions regarding cell phone use are vague — it could mean time spent reading, researching, scrolling through social media or playing video games. The categories are too numerous to determine as casual mechanisms for anxiety.

Murphy likes that "Angst" demonstrates what we do know, including how the brain looks when inundated with anxiety. She thinks it will provide a more scientific understanding of this issue.

While causes of anxiety are murky, it is clear that the psychological ailment can be treated, according to Aaron.

"The sooner a young person can receive help, the better," Aaron said.

Unfortunately, Aaron said, a report by the Child Mind Institute shows the majority of kids with depression and anxiety disorders go untreated. Those needing help with anxiety should contact one among a number of local and regional organizations (See the above factbox).

The film, "Angst," will be shown to the public at 6 p.m. March 11 at Nevada Union High School. Another screening will be 6 p.m. March 14 at Bear River High School.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or by email at scorey@theunion.com.