Scott Pemberton and Red Dirt Ruckus to perform at Odd Fellows in Auburn

Scott Pemberton Band with Red Dirt Ruckus will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 1226 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Boasting a sound that has been deemed "freaky, fun and just the right amount of weird," Pemberton and his band have made a name for themselves on the festival circuit, including the renowned Hangtown Music Festival and the Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival in Auburn.

His material draws from a variety of styles, ranging from the Beatles and Frank Zappa to Jimi Hendrix and Jerry Garcia.

Opening the show will be regional favorites Red Dirt Ruckus, who start with bluegrass, then "hop off the bus in Jamaica with a final destination of San Francisco psychedelia."

The venue is 21 and over and ID's will be required. Doors will be opening at 6:30 and the music will start soon after 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Clock Tower Records, Yabobo, Cherry Records, Tribal Weaver (Auburn), Pop Art Framing and all Dimples Records. For online tickets and more information, visit http://www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.

Source: Keep Smilin' Promotions