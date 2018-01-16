School for Revolutionaries hosting Grass Valley workshop

If you feel passionately the world you live in needs to change, and you're tired of simply posting your angst-ridden reflections on Facebook, then maybe you're ready to take a more profound step into activism.

One good place to "delve deep," organizers say, is a one-day workshop this Saturday fittingly named The Movement School For Revolutionaries.

The workshop, hosted by the Nevada County Green Party, is open to anyone interested in building the framework for successful movements, said local Green Party member Nicole Raglin.

Raglin stressed the workshop, led by Green Party activists David Cobb and Meleiza Figueroa, will focus on Nevada County's needs and goals, as defined by those attending.

"They'll get a feel for what we as a community want to accomplish," she said, explaining the focus could be, for example, the homeless crisis or saving the Bear River. "Whatever is singing to our hearts at this time."

Raglin said Nevada County has long been a "hotbed" for seasoned activists.

"What David and Meleiza do is put (activism) into a contemporary context," she said. "Times change, things change — and the way we participate in the process has changed. They will help us evaluate what we've done in the past and help us do it in a more modern way."

Raglin said the workshop is about creating a movement for change, "not just a one-off protest, not just a march or a sit-in or sign-holding … This is a lifestyle, committing to being that person always."

The co-facilitators have extensive credentials.

Figueroa was the press director for the Stein/Baraka 2016 presidential campaign, and executive producer of the Green News Network. Her experience in progressive media includes over a decade as a staff producer for Pacifica Radio, and lead researcher for the 2005 documentary "Wal-Mart: The High Cost of Low Price," as well as on-air correspondent for Free Speech TV's "Rising Up With Sonali."

Cobb was the Green Party presidential candidate in 2004 and campaign manager for Stein in 2016. He campaigned for Democratic presidential candidates Jesse Jackson and Jerry Brown in the 1980s, protested the denial of third party candidates in presidential debates and spearheaded Move to Amend, the campaign for a Constitutional amendment limiting the power of corporations.

The time for revolution is now, believes Cobb.

"We are living in a historic moment where society is going to be restructured," he said. "There are multiple crises happening all at once, and getting worse, and continuing to get worse … The global climate crisis is pretty scary, fascism is pretty scary."

The restructuring of society in inevitable, Cobb insisted, adding, "the question is whether it is (going to be) peaceful, democratic and sustainable, or a fascist Mad Max dystopian future? We don't believe there is anything in between."

Cobb and Figueroa led more than a dozen workshops last year and have more than a dozen on tap for this year, he said, with the sessions designed to "normalize the idea of peaceful revolutionary change."

The day-long workshop is a "deep dive" into economics and history, organizing principles, and the notion of conjuncture — a combination of circumstances or events usually producing a crisis.

"This is designed for people willing to spend a full day asking what sort of society do we want to live in, and are we committed?" Cobb said.

According to Raglin, Cobb offers a wealth of information about activism, and has mastered the art of building passion in others.

"What is really important is that we often feel despondent, and doing something is the best cure for that," she said. "Even doing something small diminishes our feelings of hopelessness."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.