Scenic Yuba County destination hit hard by government shutdown

La Porte is a close and popular place to play in the snow, but some locals there are asking visitors to clean up after themselves.

Located in the Yuba County foothills, La Porte is a popular area for snowmobilers, sledders and people who want to get in the snow without driving too far or paying too much.

"Come enjoy it up here, but please pick up after yourself," said Cassie Horton, of Yuba City. "If you want to continue to go to these happy places, we need a group effort — whatever you bring in you take it out because we're not your mother."

Horton, who works in La Porte and has been frequenting the area for about 36 years, said large piles of trash were left at the main staging area in town over the weekend.

"If you pack it in, pack it out," she said. "If you came up here in your truck, you have the space to pack it back up and throw it away."

She said the recently completed bathrooms and warming area, built by the Plumas National Forest, have been a great addition to the area — but with the government shutdown, no one from the U.S. Forest Service is able to collect the trash.

"A bunch of us who live here in town got together and cleaned it up," she said.

La Porte General Store owner Jay Peterson anticipates this will be a good year for snow in town.

"We get a lot of people who come up and it's a good area to come out and hang out," he said.

Chris Kaufman writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. He can be reached at ckaufman@appealdemocrat.com.