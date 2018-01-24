SBA offers free events for Nevada County businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration, with the support from SCORE and the Sierra Small Business Development Center, is bringing "Sierra Business Fusion 2021," a series of six free business events and classes, to Nevada County.

These events will present information from more than 40 federal, state, nonprofit and local government agencies that have programs and services to assist entrepreneurs and business owners.

The first event, a Business Incentive Event & Kick-off, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley. At this free event, six different agencies will present programs that can have a real positive effect on a business' bottom line.

These include a program that offers a 50-percent wage reimbursement during training period of new hires; grants to help independent agricultural producers with working capital, business plans and feasibility studies; and grants and loans for capital investments in infrastructure for aerobic composting, anaerobic digestion and recycling and manufacturing facilities that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

There are also community grants to help larger segments of entrepreneurs and business owner develop their business to improve their business performance.

Eligibility requirements may apply.

To learn more about these upcoming events, visit http://www.regionalchambers.com/calendar. All six events are free to the public but space is limited, so register early.

Source: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce