‘Saved by Second Base Softball Tournament’ raises funds for mammograms

This seventh annual Saved by Second Base Softball Tournament (Sb2b), which raises fund for low-cost and no-charge mammograms for Nevada County's uninsured or under insured, is scheduled for July 1 at Memorial Park in Grass Valley. Helping patients in need has been a longtime mission of Dr. Melisa Agness, who provides the services from her office, Insight Imaging, in Grass Valley.

Over the years, fundraising efforts have been spearheaded by breast cancer survivor Ronnie Warmerdam, with more than $40,000 raised to date.

Primary teams, who are hosting the event, will be the Western Nevada County Slow Pitch Softball Association, the staff of Insight Imaging, Warmerdam's family, The Tapestry Network of Nevada County, M3 Mall's Royal Court and the Friendship Club. More teams are encouraged to sign up.

New this year is the "Battle Board," where for $25 names of cancer survivors or those to be remembered can be added to the board. In addition, businesses can be involved by participating in sponsoring, marketing, volunteering, donating or contributing raffle prizes. Donations are tax deductible under the umbrella of Western Sierra Medical Clinic. Volunteers are also needed in three-hour increments. Community are encouraged to cheer on the teams.

The cost is $250 per team to enter but, teams are encouraged to "go above and beyond" for a worthy cause. For more information or to sponsor a player or team, email, Ronnie savedby2ndbase@yahoo.com. To advertise as a business, volunteer for the event or donate a raffle item, email Melisa at melisa@m3mall.biz. To make an online financial donation, visit http://www.wncssa.com/sb2b.html.