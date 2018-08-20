Save Highway 174 group schedules meeting for Wednesday night in Grass Valley
August 20, 2018
A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night regarding the proposed widening project for Highway 174.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 217 North Auburn Street. The meeting is being held by the group Save Highway 174, which said in a release it has been working with Caltrans to negotiate changes to the design of the project.
The group's plan at the meeting is to review the original design as well as the proposed changes.
