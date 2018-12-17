Savannah Hanson: Tear down the wall

"Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it." — Rumi

By now most everyone will be feeling the light waves bombarding the earth's frequency. They are the advent of a new earth. Many are clueless to what is occurring and have plummeted into fear. Certainly there are forces that would prefer we remain mesmerized by chaos.

Yet for those with eyes to see something grand is being birthed. Some call it the arising of Christ consciousness. There is a new paradigm that is the precursor to peace on earth. Yet each most individually make the ascent in consciousness. We must each face and conquer inner demons of inadequacy, unworthiness, unlove, panic, depression, anxiety. Yet the possibility to live an amazing alive, wildly passionate life has never been more available.

For eons there have been pioneers of consciousness providing glimpses of what might become more accessible to humanity. Gurus, shamans, guides, masters and sages have done the groundwork. Now we are all being asked to explore the inner regions of the mind. With great disciple and dedication we discover that it is indeed the mind shape shifting reality and that we are the master's of our fate. Initially we are more likely to feel like victims as waves of discord, false beliefs and conditioning arise for integration. This is happening now at an ever increasing pace.

The other day at the gym I was wearing a shirt from Checkpoint Charlie that announces "You are now leaving the American sector." An older woman asked me about it. I had been at Checkpoint Charlie a few months after the Berlin Wall had fallen and had the privilege of knocking down a small bit of it. The feeling was one of euphoria. It turns out this woman had escaped from East Germany at the age of 15. She said her mother had to walk away from everything, simply closing the door to her home and life, leaving literally everything behind. They hid in a freight car buried under piles of furniture. While guards checked carefully, miraculously they escaped unseen.

The courage of this mother impressed me so powerfully. I just discovered the Berlin Wall came down largely due to the act on one man's courageous decision to disobey orders and let East Germans through the gate. Each day I feel the same admiration for the many who are choosing to consciously take this dive into the unknown mystery of our internal worlds. There we come across archetypal energies playing out as part of the ego thought system, designed to keep us from fully embodying our limitless potential.

Yet so many I meet are courageously moving through the seeming obstacles to love and joy. The task seems to be more involved and challenging than anyone could have imagined. Yet so are the rewards. Those who are going the distance are discovering unimagined vistas of peace, connection, certainty, insight, intuition, awareness.

The ego thought system is like a wall that keeps us from accessing our own incorruptible innocence and majesty. We are beginning to access powers and gifts that before might have been the workings of science fiction. To greet all our fellow citizens of this planet as brothers and sisters appears to be an unlikely Utopian vision. Yet deep underground is arising a tsunami of those dedicated to what spiritual teacher Matt Kahn calls the love revolution.

While I rarely encounter the viciousness of separation some are fostering, when I do it is always a bit of a shock to witness the level of bitter divisiveness. We can either lament and weep while decrying the current state of affairs or we can clean up our own house, our own consciousness and be the change we want to see in the world.

Most of us will have encountered a person who simply emanates a feeling of compassion and kindness. People will flock to such bright lights. Children and animals instinctively will recognize those exuding love and draw close. As we embody these higher frequencies, our mere Presence shines a light in the darkness. Again as David Hawkins writes, one individual at level 700 (level of consciousness) counterbalances 70 million individuals below level 200.

We can sink into depression and hopelessness at the appearance of ever increasing disorder or we can join in the spirit of this holiday season, wishing ourselves and each other peace on earth and goodwill to men. We can know that at the deepest level, this is what is slowly emerging from the rubble of these times.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20 minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT at 530-575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com.