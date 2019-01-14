Savannah Hanson: Open sesame

"The physical eye perceives only physical reality, and physical reality is but a dream of the mortal mind." — Marianne Williamson

This is one of the most crucial yet difficult to understand truths of our earthly existence. Our beliefs and conditioning are literally shape-shifting what our eyes see, what our senses report. Initially it is almost impossible to believe this. Yet as we clear out more of the ego filter, as our consciousness becomes less dense, little glitches in our perception of reality will begin to peek through.

I once taught a class called "Open Sesame." At that time, I had the conceptual awareness of this truth and tried to apply it to my life. But the impenetrability of certain limiting beliefs made it impossible to realize. It is only about a decade later that I see this seeming magic happen over and over.

This dismantling of the false identity of ego is no small task, especially initially. For many it feels like mission impossible and they are not even willing to attempt the investigation into the nature of reality. Yet now quantum physics is proving some of the initially most far fetched ideas about how simply observing something alters the behavior of what is observed, about how there is a unified field that connects us all. When we begin to have the direct experience of how our minds can alter outer circumstances, it can feel like we have ended up on a different planet. In a way we have. We have moved from the dimensional laws of cause and effect to fourth or fifth dimensional miracles.

When I first studied a process that promised to be the end of all problems (https://takemetotruth.org/nouks-blog/the-seven-essential-principles-in-quantum-forgiveness/?fref=gc&dti=847389378709872) I was hopeful yet skeptical. Yet in the 16 months since I embodied it, I am experiencing increasingly dramatic examples of problems disappearing. Financial situations shift, airline tickets that seemed impossible to get somehow are purchased, I am gifted exactly what I need as soon as I articulate the need, debts are canceled and so on. My most recent example was yesterday at the Department of Motor Vehicles when a burned out taillight appeared, as though the driver's test of a family member would have to be postponed until the next available appointment months from now. I affirmed there was no problem and viola, ninety minutes and a few miracles later the test was taken (and passed).

Shifting out of limiting beliefs is initially often challenging yet as we clear more of the ego, the process gradually becomes startling powerful. To not blame oneself as we pass through the greatest intensity of the unraveling is definitely a trick. So many blame themselves for negative thoughts, "bad" emotions, or other spiritual rules that are being violated, similar to old-time religion and sin. We must always hold our own innocence no matter how long the process takes.

Recommended Stories For You

Since clearing a belief that life is hard, that I am too sensitive for this planet and thus joy is elusive, I have had the most joyful period of my life for no external reason, rather because the internal feeling of separation that plagues most of mankind has been greatly diminished. I can not express in words the lightness and joy that has accomplished this shift. This revelation has radically and immediately changed my life. Regardless of what is happening externally, there is this sense of a quiet joy that has kept me lit up for the month since the epiphany.

I share this because many are becoming increasingly frightened and discouraged as outer chaos mounts. Yet it is entirely possible to have continuous peace and joy once we are able to change our minds. The spiritual journey used to often be only for those who devoted their lives to this path. Current times are forcing all on this journey, ready or not. The good news is I am seeing a few dedicated clients make a large part of the progress I made in about nine years in much less time, in one case nine months until she has accessed a deep sense of her own worth and power along with much greater joy. We can lament how hard the process can be, blame ourselves for our own suffering or choose to only see our own innocence as life itself guides our paths home.

A life of quiet desperation has been described as the old norm. While current times have many loudly desperate, a few brave forerunners are exploring a whole new inner landscape that ultimately outwardly creates lives of realized dreams, often beyond what previously could have been imagined. Yes, the ride can be quite bumpy yet we literally are being given the chance of a lifetime to live in joy. As we change, so does the world around us.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at (530) 575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com.