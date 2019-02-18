Savannah Hanson: Changing physical “reality”

One of the most difficult metaphysical concepts to understand is the idea that the world is our creation, that nothing is real unless we say it is. "Which means, when we change our minds, we literally transform our physical reality … It's vitally important to choose love and see the wholeness of what's unfolding," according to TheCosmicPath.com.

For the longest time this may have seemed like some esoteric idea that is as impractical as it is ridiculous. Yet if we are able to unwind our conditioning, we begin to discover the power of miracles. As we clear the egoic filter, our own direct experience shows us that conflict and challenges magically begin to drop way. Where we used to live in a world of stress and tension, we know live in an environment of cooperation, peace, joy and intimacy. To do so, we must clear our limitations. This is no small process since we carry not only our own but our ancestors' trauma. It is certainly not for the faint of heart yet for those willing to take the hero's journey, the rewards are unfathomable.

As per Discover magazine, "Like silt deposited on the cogs of a finely tuned machine after the seawater of a tsunami recedes, our experiences, and those of our forebears, are never gone, even if they have been forgotten. They become a part of us, a molecular residue holding fast to our genetic scaffolding. The DNA remains the same, but psychological and behavioral tendencies are inherited."

So we must clear not only our own imprints but also those of our ancestors. Initially, this can be discouraging. Yet the article goes on to say, "The genome has long been known as the blueprint of life, but the epigenome is life's Etch A Sketch: Shake it hard enough, and you can wipe clean the family curse."

In practical terms this means we can change the imprint of our DNA. We begin by allowing our emotions. We feel it to heal it. We dive deep into the visceral sensations churning through our bodies. We say yes to what is no matter how seemingly difficult or painful. Professional guidance may be of great assistance during this phase to support our willingness to face the more entrenched emotions in order to break free of the trance of fear.

Mastery was my word for 2016. How do we become masters of our own reality? How do we move beyond fear to the Love that we are? This to me is what the game of life is about. When waves of energy keep knocking us off balance and the world appears topsy-turvy, it may feel like mastery is the most remote possibility. Yet every time we say "I love you" to ourself or another, we are being masterful. Every time we dive deep into our embodied experience, stay with the present moment, no matter how uncomfortable, extend compassion to ourself or another regardless of how we or they are behaving, extended loving attention to ourself when we are frightened, sad, depressed, we are Masters.

We begin to understand the pronouncement made in "The Way of Mastery:" "Mastery comes when fear has been completely dissolved." Simple, not easy. It goes on to say, "Fear is dissolved not by fearing it, hating it, not by judging it. But by looking upon it with perfect innocence."

Can we begin to view our own upsets, crises, loneliness with innocence? We dive again and again into our own body, feeling what is arising, send I love you's to our hearts. When one challenge after another happens, it is easy to get discouraged. Yet one moment at a time we are liberating our own hearts. The challenge is to stay the course. This is Mastery, keeping the path even when there are seemingly no tangible results.

The dark night phase of the clearing may feel interminable. Yet we persevere with trust as our North Star lights the way back to our own internal homes. We reach out to other courageous friends and join hearts and hands, supporting each other as one appears to stumble. We offer encouragement and the certainty that this too shall pass.

"A Course in Miracles" promises we come closest to heaven in holy relationships. This is my direct experience. As we restore wholeness within, we discover others dedicated to the same vision and we join to create communities of cooperation and love. This is how we heal the planet, one heart at a time.