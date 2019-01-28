Savannah Hanson: Anatomy of freedom

Even though I have studied beliefs professionally for over two decades, witnessing the way they shape shift "reality" and create the world pictured in the mind, I continue to evolve in my understanding of how our minds either imprison or free us.

I have been fascinated to witness one of the fastest transformations I have ever had the privilege of experiencing with a client. In about nine months she has radically shifted not only the way she thinks about herself, her relationships, her life — she has been able to change her behavior and stop a divorce that would have ended a decades-long marriage. She has graciously allowed me to share her process in the hopes it will help others be able to understand how radical, permanent, inspiring change is possible in a relatively short time. While this is not currently typical, I suspect it is the new possibility of these tumultuous times.

Perhaps the most important quality required of someone who wants to change the circumstances of his or her life and move out of unhappiness and perhaps even despair, is willingness. Yet I have met people who were very willing yet still experienced rather slow transformation (including myself). So I wondered what was different with this woman, how she was able to change so significantly at light speed.

This woman quickly grasped that she had the power in her own life, that by changing her mind, she could change the actual way she experienced her life and how she related to herself. When I asked her how she had come to know this, she said one word changed her life. A family member had called her a name that she found very insulting. When she told me how much it had upset her, I explained she was being triggered.

Perhaps she was surprised that I was neither berating the person who had called her the name or offering her sympathy. Instead, I simply explained the process of triggers and how they can be a gift showing us where limiting beliefs and challenging childhood conditioning can have us locked into a mindset that magnetizes difficult circumstances to us.

Once she truly understood that it was something in her own mind and that she could change her mind, she was off and running. She was totally willing to take responsibility for her own beliefs and resulting unskillful behavior. She saw how she had never been a victim of what felt like an increasingly intolerable marriage, rather she had the power to create the life she desired.

To do so, she needed to stop blaming others and instead witness how her own insecurity and desire to please had kept her trapped in a life that had begun to feel painful.

"I didn't want to stay in drama and now I clearly see I am in charge of myself," she explained.

She realized that "instead of trying to change him, I now only focus on myself. I have the power as long as I get out of my own way, let go of the story in my head. I am not responsible for how others see me. This has led to more miracles in my life."

She now sees how old family patterns of behavior cast her in the role of people pleaser, having to subjugate her own needs to keep others happy. She could "let go of the umbilical cord. I sacrificed myself for what I thought would help another, and it never did. I wanted approval like a puppy. I realized I did not have to accept the insult. I had fallen for it hook, line and sinker. I was a puppet but now I see no one can make me miserable anymore. Honestly it all boils down to the story in my head. Now I know that what someone else does, it doesn't have to own me."

She came to see that she was not honest, that she would not say what she meant if she thought it would be problematic. She saw that the "strings of being a puppet went away because I cut them. I was the director of my own story for all these decades and I just didn't know it."

This client was able to shift a pattern of feeling trapped in her relationship to one of inner freedom extremely quickly. She was eager to take responsibility for her own patterns and free herself from her own suffering. She wasn't interested in trying to assign blame or make another change for her to be happy. The resulting sense of freedom and self respect has kept her glued to this unfolding path of inner liberation. No surprise, those around her are shifting radically too.

For information on private sessions or classes or to schedule a free 20-minute consultation, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422 at 530-575-5052 or RisingasLove@gmail.com.