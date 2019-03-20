Satisfying the hunger for science at Union Hill

Nevada County is hungry for science and Union Hill School District has set a plan in motion to satisfy that craving.

On March 14 more than 30 Union Hill staff members collaborated to present the first ever Family Science Night. Families and community members were invited to come together for an evening full of hands-on activities and experiments. More than 300 guests attended to explore the Next Generation Science Standards and see what the Union Hill Science Program has to offer.

During the free community event, attendees were given a science passport book upon entry in which they received stamps for each booth they visited. Guests traveled around the gym visiting booths offering hands-on experiences in building, balancing, tasting, listening, and watching — all the while making fascinating discoveries. Sixteen booths were available for exploration:

Tower building

Robot Wars with Sumo-Bots

Magnet exploration

Fun at the garden table

Sound activity

Genetics of taste

Matter experiments

Wave on a string

Car building

Mass and gravity

Augmented reality

Stream table

Tesla coil

Giant Jenga

PVC towers/bridges

Julianne Halvorson, parent of second and fifth grade students, arranged to have the last stop of her daughter's birthday celebration at the night of science with birthday guests dressing in white lab coats.

"We had a wonderful time at Family Science Night," Halvorson said. "It was so much fun watching the kids get excited about science. Their little faces lit up the room as they interacted with each experiment. Thank Union Hill Staff for putting together this event. Hadley is a science lover and she had the time of her life for her eighth birthday."

The Family Science Night not only ignited the interest of science in the families and community members but also the Union Hill grade level teachers who witnessed the enthusiasm in their students that attended and want to keep that flame burning.

Dan Dummett, Union Hill Middle School science teacher, was thrilled with the positive turnout.

"Our primary objective for Family Science Night was to build enthusiasm for science at our school," he said. "I am so happy to hear that the activities we did at science night are spilling over into all the classrooms. It was always our goal to create tubs from the event that could be checked out for use as science enrichment or to teach the standards at each grade level. We are working on making this a reality."

Union Hill Principal Joe Limov hosted a booth with District Superintendent Dave Curry and is enthusiastic about the results.

"Family Science Night was all about family, all about science, and all about the positive, academically engaging culture of Union Hill School," said Limov. "As we look to next year and the full implementation of the Next Generation Science Standards across all grade levels, Family Science Night is but a taste of what is to come. Thank you to Hills Flat Lumber Company and the Union Hill Parent-Teacher Club for sponsoring the event and to the Union Hill staff for providing a venue for the power of hands-on science education."