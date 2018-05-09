San Mateo County Sheriffs endorse John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff

San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and former San Mateo County Sheriff Greg Munks have endorsed John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff, according to a release.

Sheriff Bolanos began his law enforcement career with Foster before being chosen as Redwood City Police Chief. Bolanos was appointed sheriff in 2016 following the retirement of Sheriff Greg Munks. Both endorse Foster.

"As chief of police, I was the leader and manager of the organization," Bolanos said. "The buck stopped with me. Those same leadership skills are mandatory requirements for successfully performing as a sheriff. John Foster has the required experience and skills to lead the Sheriffs Office in Nevada County."

Foster has been in law enforcement for over 35 years, 17 of which was as Grass Valley Police Chief.

For more information, go to FosterForSheriff2018.com.

Source: John Foster campaign