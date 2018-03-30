San Jose woman Sabrina Distura remains hospitalized after fatal crash, authorities say
March 30, 2018
Woman remains hospitalized after fatal crash
The San Jose woman accused in the deaths of two NU High School students remained Friday in the hospital, authorities said.
Sabrina Distura, 21, has major injuries from the Sunday crash on Interstate 5. She'll face charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI once booked into the Merced County Jail, said Officer Shannon Stiers, with the Los Banos California Highway Patrol.
"We've had one officer there every day," Stiers said of Distura's hospital guard.
The Merced County district attorney could add more charges after reviewing the case, he added.
Authorities said the crash led to the deaths of Tyler Nielson, 17, and Justin Gardner, 16. A third student, 16-year-old Dawson Fay, suffered a broken hip.
— Alan Riquelmy
