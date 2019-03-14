Sammie’s Friends continues Cat Crisis Program in 2019

VETERINARIANS PARTICIPATING IN THE 2019 CAT CRISIS PROGRAM : Alta Sierra Veterinary Clinic 530-271-0101, Animal Clinic of Lake of the Pines 530-268-1266, Animal Save 530-271-7071, Best Friends Animal Clinic 530-272-2817, Brighton Greens Veterinary Hospital 530-477-6863, Brunswick Veterinary Clinic 530-477-2287, For the Love of Pets Veterinary Hospital 530-477-5683, Four Paws Animal Clinic 530-265-3722, Mother Lode Veterinary Clinic 530-272-6651, Penn Valley Veterinary Associates 530-432-3125, and Pine Creek Veterinary Clinic 530-478-9141.

In September 2017, Sammie's Friends launched the 2017 Cat Crisis Program which paid for all cat spays and neuters to people needing financial help in Nevada County. Sammie's is now launching the 2019 Cat Crisis Program to continue the mission of alleviating the over-population of unwanted cats in Nevada County. If you have a cat that needs altering, call a participating vet (see factbox) and ask for the Cat Crisis fund to pay for it. It's that easy.

The cat crisis programs are in response to the number of kittens turned in to the Nevada County Animal Shelter increasing 23 percent in 2015 and 18 percent in 2016, after being virtually flat the preceding three years. Approximately 800 cats were spayed or neutered during the 2017 Cat Crisis Program resulting in a 12 percent decrease in the number of kittens brought in to the shelter in 2018. Even with the reduction in numbers, 386 kittens were still turned in to the shelter in 2018. This is in addition to the adult cats, dogs, and other animals they routinely manage and care for until long term homes are found.

The program costs money and the response far exceeded initial expectations. Make donations to Sammie's Friends, including a note designating it be used for the Cat Crisis project. You can mail or drop off donations to the Nevada County Animal Shelter (14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley) or to Sammie's Nifty Thrift Shop (627 E ast Main Street, Grass Valley). If you have any questions, contact Joanne Castles at joannecastles@gmail.com or visit the thrift store and talk to her.