Safety first: Roamin’ Angels Car Club hosts Survive The Drive teen driver safety course

The Roamin' Angels Car Club held its second Survive The Drive teen driver safety course Saturday at Sierra College's Nevada County campus.

The car club held the event in an effort to educate new and inexperienced drivers on the hazards of the road, citing that we experience too many tragic deaths of youth in our area due to car accidents.

Mike Hauser, one of the Roamin' Angels, believes changes in driver's education requirements have left new drivers vulnerable.

"In our time, we went through drivers ed," he said. "Now, to get a license, parents certify that the kids have gone through 50 hours of practice on the honor system. No entity has to certify that. Private drivers ed is not cheap. If you can afford it, that's a great avenue, but not everyone can."

The Grass Valley Fire Department was on hand to demonstrate how crash victims are extracted from vehicles. The Grass Valley Police Department had "drunk goggles" that alter depth perception to illustrate the effects of being under the influence.

Training pit stops included a mandatory vehicle inspection and a distracted driving obstacle course.

Additionally, participants were taught automobile basics such as how to determine if the car is equipped with a spare tire and how to inspect tire pressure, belts, and other important features.

Club members hope that hands-on experiences will help make a lasting impression on the young drivers. Hauser said the Roamin' Angels are doing everything they can to prevent any more tragic accidents.

"So many young people have died or been injured," he said. "We're trying to help make this better. You can't cure it but you can keep hammering home the point."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or at 530-477-4231.