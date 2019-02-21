Saddle up for the Elks Antique Western Memorabilia show
February 21, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Nevada City Elks Lodge Antique Western Memorabilia Show and Sale
WHERE: Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, 518 Route 49, Nevada City
WHEN: Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early Bird entry on Friday only, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $25
TICKETS: General admission $5 per person
INFO: http://www.nevadacityelks.com or call 530-272-5371
The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 is presenting its sixth annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show March 9 and 10. Attendees will find collectible antique firearms, western art, mining, Native American, railroad, bottles, gambling, and more items of the cowboy genre.
This year's show will feature a 5 x 26-foot photo diorama of San Francisco taken in the 1870s.
All net proceeds from the event will benefit the Elks Lodge Scholarship Program.
The show will be held at the Elks Lodge, 518 Route 49 in Nevada City. General admission is $5 per person. More information at 530-272-5371 or online at http://www.nevadacityelks.com
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Nevada City Elks Lodge Antique Western Memorabilia Show and Sale
WHERE: Nevada City Elks Lodge #518, 518 Route 49, Nevada City
WHEN: Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early Bird entry on Friday only, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $25
TICKETS: General admission $5 per person
INFO: http://www.nevadacityelks.com or call 530-272-5371
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Three Grass Valley arrests involve drugs, alcohol
- Grass Valley resident hits up Grammy Awards ceremony for third time
- SCHOOL CLOSURES: Western Nevada County schools closed today
- More snow possible down to 1,000 feet for Nevada County
- Rona Cook & Carissa Cook Stroh: We would like to humbly thank you all for supporting Friar Tuck’s
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.