Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council endorses Foster for Nevada County Sheriff

Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council endorses Foster

Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council, with 25 affiliated unions, has endorsed John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff.

The council covers Nevada, Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, El Dorado, Amador and Sierra counties and has about 2,000 members residing in Nevada County.

The council works with veterans, the homeless and ex-offenders in providing re-entry and apprenticeships programs. Its programs include Helmets to Hardhats and labor agreements include apprenticeship programs for the disadvantaged and the homeless.

"John Foster is the best candidate for Sheriff and understands the best way to lower the crime rate and transform lives is to help people with career opportunities," Executive Director Kevin Ferreira said. "His connection with the community and prior work throughout the county will help us provide these opportunities through our apprenticeship programs."

Source: John Foster campaign