Sabrina Distura returned to Merced County Jail: reports

Re-arrested this week on accusations she caused the deaths of two Nevada Union High School students, Sabrina Distura was booked Thursday morning into the Merced County Jail, records state.

Distura, 21, of San Jose, faces charges in connection with the March 25 deaths of Tyler Nielson, 17, and Justin Gardner, 16. Authorities initially arrested her March 31 after a hospital stay, though she made her $100,000 bond hours later.

On Tuesday a Merced County judge issued an arrest warrant for Distura. A prosecutor in the case said her nine charges — which include two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter — warranted a higher bond.

San Jose police on Tuesday arrested Distura on the Merced County warrant. Authorities then returned her to the Merced County Jail, where she remained Thursday under $560,000 in bond, reports state.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy