Sabrina Distura, linked to deaths of 2 Nevada Union students, back in jail

The San Jose woman accused in the March 25 deaths of two Nevada Union High School students is back in jail under $560,000 in bond, authorities said.

San Jose police on Tuesday arrested Sabrina Distura, 21, on a Merced County warrant issued that day by a judge. The reason for the warrant is Distura's initial bond of $100,000 — which she made hours after her March 31 arrest — was far lower than her charges call for, according to records and Travis Colby, deputy district attorney with the Merced County District Attorney's Office.

"The bond schedule says the bond is much higher than that," Colby said.

Held Wednesday in the Elmwood Women's Correctional Complex in Santa Clara County, Distura awaits transfer to the Merced County Jail, authorities said.

Distura is scheduled to appear next week before a Merced County judge for her first appearance. At that time the judge will set future court dates, Colby said.

Distura faces nine charges in connection with the deaths of Tyler Nielson, 17, and Justin Gardner, 16. She has eight felonies — two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, three counts of DUI causing injury and three counts of DUI with 0.08 percent or more blood alcohol content. She also faces a misdemeanor: possession of a controlled substance, court records state.

Authorities say Distura on March 25 crossed the median of Interstate 5 near Los Banos and collided with the car driven by Nielson, who died at the scene. Gardner died later that day.

A third student in the car — 16-year-old Dawson Fay — had a broken hip, officials said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.