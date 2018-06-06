Sabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, appears in court

Attorneys in the vehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura — the woman accused in the deaths of two Nevada Union High School students — currently await results of laboratory and traffic tests, reports expected before a July court hearing.

Distura, 21, of San Jose, appeared last week in Merced County Superior Court on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter; DUI causing injury; DUI with 0.08 percent or more blood alcohol content; and possession of a controlled substance. At that hearing attorneys discussed pending tests of Distura's blood and electronic data taken from her vehicle, said Travis Colby, the prosecutor in the case, in an email.

"These reports will give us further insight into the collision and both sides want to review them fully," Colby added.

The lab test will show if Distura had any controlled substance in her at the time. The electronic data, taken from an airbag control module, will reveal details like vehicle speed and brake status at the time of the collision, Colby said.

Accused in the March 25 deaths of Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner, Distura is next scheduled for court on July 25. She remained held Tuesday under $560,000 in bond, reports state.

Authorities claim that Distura crossed the median of Interstate 5 near Los Banos and collided with a car driven by Nielson, 17. Nielson died at the scene. Gardner, 16, died later that day at a hospital.

A third student — Dawson Fay, 16 — suffered a broken hip, school officials have said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.