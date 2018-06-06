Rough and Ready writer Denis Peirce wins Outdoor Writers of California award

Denis Peirce of Rough and Ready won a first place award for a story about fishing in Alaska in an annual craft contest sponsored by the Outdoor Writers of California (OWAC).

He won the award in the Best Outdoor Newspaper Feature Story category for a story titled, "More than a Fishing Trip," which was published in The Union. The award was made at the OWAC spring conference in Sonoma.

"This well-written and easy-to-digest column makes the reader want to go fishing in Alaska," commented judges. "It is made more personal, since it is the writer's first trip fishing in Alaska. The article shows how fishing charter owners can be accommodating, particularly when the writer wanted to try fishing with some of his home brew flies. Great out-of-the-area adventure yarn, something not typically seen in a local newspaper."

At the conference, OWAC selected two writers for its Writer of the Year Award. Christopher Langley of Lone Pine and Osceola Refetoff of Los Angeles were selected for their writing and photographs, including a story called "Caretaking the Ghosts of Cerro Gordo," which is about a small ghost town in remote area in Inyo County east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Established in 1986, OWAC is a nonprofit organization comprised of media professionals who publish stories, photographs and videos about the vast array of outdoor recreational opportunities and related issues in California and the surrounding western region. The membership includes newspaper and magazine staffers, freelance writers, book authors, radio broadcasters, video producers, editors, photographers, artists, lecturers and information officers. Information is available at https://owac.org.

Source: Outdoor Writers Association of California