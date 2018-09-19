Rough and Ready caregiver arrested in suspected financial elder abuse

The live-in caregiver for a 75-year-old disabled woman in Rough and Ready has been arrested after she reportedly took money and other items from her charge.

The daughter of the alleged victim called the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Monday to report suspicious activity in her mother's bank account, said Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner.

"Money was missing," Werner said, adding the estimated loss was $3,000 to $4,000.

The caregiver, identified as Christie Anne Smith, was contacted and admitted to altering and cashing checks that had been given to her to buy groceries, Werner said.

The altered checks dated back to December 2017, according to Werner.

"The victim stated the other items also had been disappearing, including money from her purse," he said. "She said that coins from a coin collection belonging to her late husband also were missing, from a locked room."

The investigation is ongoing, Werner said.

Smith, 48, was arrested and booked into county jail on suspicion of financial elder abuse by a caretaker, second-degree burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and violating probation. She is being held in lieu of $450,000 bail.

