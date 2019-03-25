Rotary Club celebrates Community Awards Ceremony
March 25, 2019
Area 4 Rotary Clubs of Western Nevada County celebrated their annual Community Awards Ceremony on March 20 at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley. More than 100 people came out to honor and celebrate the contributions of nine individuals in their roles of community business owners, volunteers and citizens. Each of these individuals' contributions were shared with an enthusiastic audience. The winners of this year's awards were Bart Riebe, Citizen of the Year; Dr. Sean Rockwell, Grass Valley Dental Wellness Center; Lowell Robinson, Business of the Year and Cathy Wilcox-Barnes, Volunteer of the Year.
Special guests of the evening included Tina Spencer-Mulhern, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield and Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman. The five clubs of western Nevada County include Rotary Club of Grass Valley, Nevada City Rotary, 49er Rotary of Nevada City, Penn Valley Rotary and Grass Valley South.
Source: Carol Scofield
