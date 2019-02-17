Roommate dispute leads to shooting in Nevada City

A Nevada City man reportedly shot his roommate, then called the non-emergency number at the police department to turn himself in Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Timothy Lowell Meisenheimer, called police just after 9:30 p.m. and reported his roommate had tried to attack him, and that he shot him, according to dispatch reports. Meisenheimer said he had used a .357 Magnum and that he had placed it on the coffee table, and that his roommate needed medical attention.

"He said had a dispute with his roommate and shot him in the stomach. He thought the police might need to come out," said Nevada City Police Lt. Chad Ellis, adding that Meisenheimer was cooperative when officers arrived.

The two men had been arguing, possibly over unpaid rent, Ellis said. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Nevada City Police officers obtained a search warrant and collected evidence at the scene, Ellis said.

"We're waiting to get a statement from the victim until his condition improves, hopefully (Monday)," he said.

Meisenheimer was booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted murder, where he was being held without bail.

Nevada City Police received backup from Grass Valley Police officers and Nevada County Sheriff's deputies, during a busy night with a shooting in Tahoe City and a stabbing on Bitney Springs Road, all within hours of each other.

"It was a good visual of how well local law enforcement works together," Ellis said. "Even with being spread so thin and with the weather issues, everything got handled."

