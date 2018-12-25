Ronnie Paul: Maturity is overrated

It seems like I just graduated from high school, but it's 2019. At my age, the years seem to travel in the fast lane.

My long auburn waves are now salt-and-peppered curls, and fresh age spots mushroom on my skin hourly. Though I faithfully practice immature behavior as one of my fountain-of-youth secrets, this adolescent attitude doesn't prevent my thighs from deflating faster than a failed souffle.

Sometimes I get crabby when I confront the extensive list of exercises purported to keep me fit. Yoga for flexibility, weight training for bone density, cardio hours for a healthy heart; I had no idea I possessed so many moving parts. But at least I still retain my youthful, rebellious spirit. On the occasions my feistiness boils over, I skip flossing for a night.

I never imagined that maturity would require a change of décor. To make room for the vast array of vitamins and Chinese herbs I faithfully swallow, I had to move the cookbooks off the kitchen bookcase. I also admit that I, an inveterate recliner-shunner, bought one and laze regularly.

What's more, I recently noticed that instead of social functions, health appointments fill my calendar. Please can the idea that we become invisible with age. Currently every medical office receptionist in the county greets me by sight.

I can't stop the flow of years, but I can feel youthful in the kitchen. Enjoy the results of my latest puttering.

Charred Choy

Serves 4

Charring veggies is my newest endeavor.

1 pound bok choy

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Dressing

Whisk together:

1 tablespoon tamari

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lime juice

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 pressed garlic clove

1 scallion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped candied ginger

Chop the bok choy stems into bite-size pieces. I leave the leaf dimension to you.

Use a medium high flame and sauté the bok choy in the sesame oil. Stir infrequently, so that the pieces lightly char.

When the bok choy stems are tender, turn off the flame and stir in the dressing until the bok choy soaks up most of the liquid.

Add the scallion and ginger and serve.

Simple Crab Bisque

2 servings

Right now I'm stoked on cold-weather soup.

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

12 ounces evaporated milk

1 pound canned fancy crab meat with its liquid

½ cup corn kernels

½ cup small-cubed cooked potatoes

3 scallions, sliced

Salt and pepper

Melt the butter in a sauce pan. Stir in the flour until absolutely smooth. This is officially called a roux.

Add the remaining ingredients, gently simmer, and serve.

Maple Almond Muffins

1 dozen

Ancient koan: does soup exist without muffins?

2 cups white flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 beaten egg

1¼ cups milk

¼ cup melted butter

½ cup maple syrup

½ teaspoon almond extract

½ cup coarsely chopped skinless almonds

Mix the flour and baking powder.

Whisk together the egg, milk, butter, syrup and extract.

Fold the ingredients together until just smooth. Stir in the almonds.

Pour into a well-greased muffin tin. Bake for 18 minutes at 400 degrees until an inserted toothpick almost comes out clean.

Ronnie Paul is a Nevada County freelance writer.