Ronnie Paul: Fresh new flavors for a new year

It took awhile, but I finally put away the Christmas ornaments, wrote thank you notes, and returned all unwanted gifts. With my to-do list conquered, I relaxed in that all-caught-up feeling.

I either need new glasses or I was in denial, but I was dismayed to discover still one more chore at the bottom of the list: my driver's license renewal notice.

Frankly, I have little appetite for studying the driver's manual, but as my January birthday looms, I figure I better quit bellyaching and bone up on the regulations.

I'm sure the test will ask obvious questions like which way to drive on a one way street and if it's necessary to use a blinker. And of course I know what a double yellow line means. Even without studying, I could probably dish out the correct answers. But what if I'm so whipped up with exam anxiety that I can't remember if I'm supposed to stop on red or green?

So far, the biggest plus I can harvest from renewing my license is that it will have a new picture. I've often wondered about the imposter with the stringy neck and frizzy hair who's been depicted on my identification card for the past ten years

I may put studying on the back burner, but cooking is one thing that's always at the top of my to-do list. Please try these recipes.

Pan Asian Pasta

4 servings

Maybe this is a good year to put eating with chopsticks on your to-do list.

A generous 1/3 pound of raw shrimp

1 teaspoon olive oil

6 ounces curly pasta (I use rice pasta), boiled until tender

¼ cup thinly sliced radishes

1 cup peas (frozen are staples in my kitchen)

1 cup mung bean sprouts

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Dressing

Whisk together until smooth:

1 tablespoon tahini

2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate

2 tablespoons tamari

2 tablespoons mirin

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Heat the olive oil, toss in the shrimp, and sauté until they just turn pink. Toss them in two teaspoons of the dressing while you assemble the rest of the ingredients.

Mix everything together and serve immediately.

Moroccan Soup

An exotic 4 servings

The spices in this soup might make you dream of the casbah.

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound sweet potatoes

½ cup sliced celery

½ cup chopped onions

2 pressed garlic cloves

1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups vegetable broth

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon salt

Black pepper

Suggested toppings:

Plain yogurt

Raisins

Peel the potatoes, and cut them in bite-size pieces to equal about two cups.

Heat the olive oil and sauté the potatoes, celery, onions and garlic for ten minutes. Stir in the cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon. (Cooking is such a sensory experience, so please take a moment to slow down and savor these flavorful aromas.)

Add the veggie broth and the bay leaf and simmer covered for fifteen minutes until the veggies are tender. Stir in the garbanzos and salt and pepper.

Top each bowlful of soup with a yogurt dollop and a sprinkle of raisins.