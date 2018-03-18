Roadwork slated for Interstate 80 in the Sierra

Sierra roadwork scheduled for March 19-24 includes work on Interstate 80 in Placer County, from Long Ravine underpass to 0.2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing.

The work continues as part of a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work are in winter suspension. Always watch out for snow removal operations and equipment.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

Source: California Department of Transportation.